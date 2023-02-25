Horizen Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.19 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $12.30 or 0.00053600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $164.94 million and $18.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00194839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00074117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,405,950 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

