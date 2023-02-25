Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Cap of $730.27 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $730.27 million and $64.08 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $44.72 or 0.00194839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00074117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00053600 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

