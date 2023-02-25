Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $41.97 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007462 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001955 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,767,941 coins and its circulating supply is 928,355,064 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.