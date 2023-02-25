Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $228.54 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,957.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00400777 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014537 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00091551 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00654440 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00580184 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00178674 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,366,542,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
