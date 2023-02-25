MiL.k One Day Volume Reaches $15.08 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $84.95 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MiL.k has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.64 or 0.00429012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,534.41 or 0.28418512 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,466,028 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

