FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $47.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 560,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 319,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile



FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

