HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Raised to GBX 840 at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 840 ($10.12) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.04) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $669.33.

HSBC stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 7,993.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HSBC by 589.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,346,000 after buying an additional 1,321,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HSBC by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,074,000 after buying an additional 444,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

