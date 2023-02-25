Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Sells $97,122.87 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 510,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

