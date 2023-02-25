Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

