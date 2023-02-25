Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
CZR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.
Caesars Entertainment Price Performance
NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $87.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.