Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) General Counsel Sells $23,500.29 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 39,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $23,500.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 299,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,819.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sesen Bio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $118.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.