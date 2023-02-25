StockNews.com Lowers Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE DDS opened at $352.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.23 and a 200 day moving average of $330.68. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $849,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 28.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

