Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.09.

TAP opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,661.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

