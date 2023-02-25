Morgan Stanley Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $90.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

NYSE TJX opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

