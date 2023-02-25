Morgan Stanley Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $90.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile



The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

