Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target to $6.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BKD. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
BKD opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The company has a market cap of $614.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.61.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
