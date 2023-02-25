Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target to $6.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BKD. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

BKD opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The company has a market cap of $614.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 530,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 2,559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

