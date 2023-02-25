Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells $652,232.31 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $652,232.31. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,356 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,429.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $163,063.56.

Atlassian Trading Down 4.7 %

Atlassian stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $182.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $321.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,463,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,557,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.