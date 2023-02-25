Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. Q2 has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Q2 by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 801.0% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 75,783 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 84.6% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 123,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.