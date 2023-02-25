Ergoteles LLC Purchases 15,537 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $545,596.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,410 shares of company stock worth $2,181,981 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

