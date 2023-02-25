Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

