United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of UTHR opened at $249.76 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.41.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
See Also
