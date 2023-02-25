United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $249.76 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

See Also

