Ergoteles LLC Sells 32,236 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,236 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $94,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 265.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $49,276,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.87) to GBX 1,535 ($18.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.03) to GBX 1,730 ($20.83) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Down 2.0 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

