Centiva Capital LP Has $334,000 Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Greif were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEF. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Greif by 50.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 4.3% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF opened at $70.14 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 5.93%. Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

