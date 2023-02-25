12,026 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

