Centiva Capital LP Buys 22,667 Shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.16% of Springwater Special Situations worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWSS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 765,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,991,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Up 0.3 %

SWSS stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

