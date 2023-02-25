Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,608,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,666,145.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Epsilon Energy Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ EPSN opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.40.
Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.
Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy
About Epsilon Energy
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Epsilon Energy (EPSN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.