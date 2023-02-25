Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,608,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,666,145.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

About Epsilon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 335,076 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 199,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 148,177 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

