Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LINC opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

