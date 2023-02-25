Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 371,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $8,184,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 169,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilltop Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

HTH stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Hilltop Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

