Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Lowered to $241.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $241.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $220.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

