PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of -27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

