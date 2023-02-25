7,609 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.2 %

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

