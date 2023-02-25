The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 24th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

GGT opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

