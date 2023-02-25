16,589 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 361,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 574,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.3 %

JHG stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

