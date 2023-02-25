Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 20,499 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 471,916 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $75,175,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

About Liberty Broadband

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $88.48 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $146.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

