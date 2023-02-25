Drax Group plc (DRX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.60 on May 19th

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DRX opened at GBX 642.50 ($7.74) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 661.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 634.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.19). The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.80, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.15) to GBX 950 ($11.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.20) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 900 ($10.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 625 ($7.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 734 ($8.84).

In related news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £39,774.28 ($47,897.74). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

