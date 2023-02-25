HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ (HIVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of HIVE Blockchain Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 786.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.