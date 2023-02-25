Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $66.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.43.

HALO opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $586,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $586,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $5,001,246 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

