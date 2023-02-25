Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $76.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

