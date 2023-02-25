SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SciPlay by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

SciPlay Trading Up 2.3 %

SciPlay Profile

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.36 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

