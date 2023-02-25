Ergoteles LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.7 %

CRUS opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

