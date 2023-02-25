iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,940 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $126.41 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

