Ergoteles LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 514.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,616 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.33% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $1.53 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

