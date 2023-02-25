Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

LON RECI opened at GBX 138 ($1.66) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.22. Real Estate Credit Investments has a one year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 156.50 ($1.88). The firm has a market cap of £316.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Read More

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

