Ergoteles LLC Boosts Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of PTCT opened at $43.24 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

