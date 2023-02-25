Ergoteles LLC Sells 101,722 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101,722 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 140.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 100,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD opened at $296.66 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

