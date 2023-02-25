Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
LON:DORE opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Friday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 119.72 ($1.44). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.63.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
