NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $846,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $5,775,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 38.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $375,797,000 after acquiring an additional 66,852 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $4,008,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

