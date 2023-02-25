Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 35,568 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

