Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (TRINL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Price Performance

Shares of TRINL opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

