Fair Oaks Income Limited (FA17) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance
Shares of LON:FA17 opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £319,585.00 and a P/E ratio of 4.11. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
About Fair Oaks Income
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.