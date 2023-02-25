Fair Oaks Income Limited (FA17) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FA17 opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £319,585.00 and a P/E ratio of 4.11. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

About Fair Oaks Income

(Get Rating)

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

