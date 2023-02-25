Regional REIT Limited (RGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Regional REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RGL stock opened at GBX 61.90 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £319.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.34. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.20 ($1.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

